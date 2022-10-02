Woman ran from scene after man was fatally shot in Fairfax, police say

Police are searching for a woman witnesses saw fleeing the scene after a man was shot and killed outside an apartment complex.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man was killed Thursday evening after he was shot in Fairfax County. Following the shooting, police say a woman was seen running from the scene.

Lt. James Curry, a spokesperson for Fairfax County Police Department, told reporters that officers were called to the 3300 block of Willow Crescent Drive in Fairfax around 8:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man in a parking lot outside an apartment complex with a gunshot wound to his upper body. First responders transported the man to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

According to Curry, before the shooting community members in the area said they heard an argument followed by shots fired.

Officers are on scene of a shot person in the 3300 block of Willow Crescent Dr in Fairfax. A man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased. 20-30 yo black female in tan coat/blk pants seen running from scene. Call 911 w/info. pic.twitter.com/nFpIHEK9yN — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) February 11, 2022

Police were able to recover a suitcase in the area of the shooting as well as a firearm, Curry said.

Investigators are working to canvas the area and have found surveillance footage.

Curry said the shooting is not considered random and could involve two people in a relationship. The nature of the potential relationship is unclear.

A search for the woman is still active, Curry said, and he asked people in the area to be cautious. A police helicopter is scanning the area for the woman.

Curry urged the woman connected to the shooting, "Please call 911 and turn yourself in."

No other injuries were reported connected to this shooting, Curry said.