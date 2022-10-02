Woman ran from scene after man was fatally shot in Fairfax, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man was killed Thursday evening after he was shot in Fairfax County. Following the shooting, police say a woman was seen running from the scene.
Lt. James Curry, a spokesperson for Fairfax County Police Department, told reporters that officers were called to the 3300 block of Willow Crescent Drive in Fairfax around 8:15 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man in a parking lot outside an apartment complex with a gunshot wound to his upper body. First responders transported the man to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.
According to Curry, before the shooting community members in the area said they heard an argument followed by shots fired.
Police were able to recover a suitcase in the area of the shooting as well as a firearm, Curry said.
Investigators are working to canvas the area and have found surveillance footage.
Curry said the shooting is not considered random and could involve two people in a relationship. The nature of the potential relationship is unclear.
A search for the woman is still active, Curry said, and he asked people in the area to be cautious. A police helicopter is scanning the area for the woman.
Curry urged the woman connected to the shooting, "Please call 911 and turn yourself in."
No other injuries were reported connected to this shooting, Curry said.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
