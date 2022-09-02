Man shot in Southeast DC

Police have not released any suspect description or motive information.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Southeast DC Wednesday evening.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road.

When officers arrived they found an unconscious man who had been shot. There is no word on the victim's current condition.

Police have not released any suspect description or motive information.

