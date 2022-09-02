x
Crime

Man shot in Southeast DC

Police have not released any suspect description or motive information.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Southeast DC Wednesday evening.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road. 

When officers arrived they found an unconscious man who had been shot. There is no word on the victim's current condition.

