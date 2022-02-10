14-year-old arrested in connection to 2020 shooting that injured 5-year-old boy

WASHINGTON — (The video above is from Aug. 21, 2020)
Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection to a 2020 shooting that left a 5-year-old boy injured.
Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) say the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE on Aug. 21, 2020.
A mother and her 5-year-old son were walking to the grocery store when the intended victims of a robbery fled and one of the robbers fired a gun multiple times. The child was hit in the stomach by a bullet.
According to MPD, a 17-year-old boy was arrested in September 2020 in connection to the shooting. He was charged with Assault with Intent to Murder while Armed.
More than a year later, a 14-year-old boy has also been arrested in connection to the shooting. Officers say the unidentified boy has been charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery.
Metropolitan Police Department confirms a five-year-old was shot in the 1300 block of Congress St. in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported at 4:24pm. MPD is looking for a Black male wearing a white shirt and black jeans who was seen running from the scene with two other Black males.
