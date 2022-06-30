Suspect dead following shooting with police at Springfield Target

Fairfax County Police says the shooting happened when officers tried to stop a "wanted man."

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting between officers and an alleged wanted man at a Target parking lot at the Springfield Town Center Thursday afternoon.

There are not a lot of details available at this time but according to a Tweet from Fairfax County Police, the shooting happened when officers tried to stop a "wanted man." It is unclear at this time what the man was wanted for when officers approached him.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries, according to officers.

In a follow-up tweet, police confirmed no officers were injured and said there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story, more details will be added as they become available.

Preliminarily, no officers were injured. At this time, there is no apparent threat public safety.https://t.co/g9k7MqK06y — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) June 30, 2022

