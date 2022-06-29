Police search for group accused of spray painting anti-LGBTQ+ graffiti at Manassas park

Police found multiple cans of spray paint as well as more evidence that connects the suspects to the vandalism.

MANASSAS, Va. — Manassas Park police are looking for a group of suspects that allegedly vandalized multiple pieces of playground equipment at Signal Hill Park Tuesday night.

According to officials, police responded to the park on Signal View Dr. Thursday for a report of possible vandalism. When officers arrived, they found multiple pieces of playground equipment spray-painted with anti-LGBTQ+ messages.

Multiple spray paint cans and evidence that police say links to the suspects were found in the park.

The City Manager of Manassas, William Pate, released a statement expressing how the city is "outraged over this heinous act by bad actors."

"The City Government will do what it can to keep LGBTQ residents (and all residents) safe from hate and intimidation," said Pate. "We do not tolerate vandalism of public property as this is not just a nuisance to our local communities; it is also dangerous and puts a strain on city resources."

Officers are asking that anyone who has information about the photographed suspects contact the Manassas Park Police Department at 703-361-1136 or email Detective N. Freeze at n.freeze@manassasparkva.gov. If you wish to provide a tip, you can call the Manassas Park Crime Solvers' confidential 24-hour tip line at 703-330-0330.