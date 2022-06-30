3 in custody after pursuit, gunfire shuts down I-495 in Bethesda

Police say suspects fired at officers during a pursuit that ended on the Capital Beltway early Thursday morning.

BETHESDA, Md. — Interstate 495 (Capital Beltway) in Bethesda is back open after being shut down overnight while police searched for suspects who fired shots at officers during a police pursuit.

Montgomery County Police say the chain of events started around 1:20 a.m. when police were called to a report of an attempted burglary in the 6000 block of Johnson Avenue in Bethesda. Officials say officers spotted a silver BMW in the area suspected in a similar crime from the night before. Police pursued the BMW.

The suspects fired shots at police during the pursuit, but officers did not fire back and no officers were injured, police said.

The chase came to an end around 1:35 a.m. when the BMW crashed and suspects bailed from the vehicle on the ramp from Northbound MD-355 to the Beltway.

Police say they were able to apprehend one of the suspects quickly. Two more suspects ran across the Beltway, which caused police to shut down I-495 and set up a perimeter. Another suspect was found in the woods on the opposite side of I-495. Police say the third suspect was apprehended around 2:30 a.m.

Officers continue to search in the area for weapon used to fire at officers.

Investigators have not released additional information about the suspects, or what charges they are facing.

Right now, Maryland State Police have the ramps from the Beltway to MD-355 blocked for the ongoing investigation. There is no word yet when those ramps will reopen.