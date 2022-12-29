x
Virginia

Woman arrested for embezzling from Virginia Boy Scouts troop

Deputies say questioned transactions included small purchases at fast food restaurants to hundreds of dollars for personal utility bills.

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. — After months of investigating, a woman has been arrested for embezzling thousands of dollars from a local Virginia Boy Scouts of America (BSA) troop, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

Michelle Clark, the person that was officially responsible for the funds of BSA Troop 1171 in Remington, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 27 after being accused of embezzling money. According to the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID), over $7,000 worth of questionable transactions were identified during the months-long investigation. 

Deputies say questioned transactions included small purchases at fast food restaurants to hundreds of dollars for personal utility bills. The funds were supposed to be used only for official BSA expenses and included money directly from Troop fundraisers. In addition, funds also came from accounts set aside for each scout to purchase needed equipment.

Deputies say Clark has been charged for a total of six months of transactions valuing at more than $1,500. 

