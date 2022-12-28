x
Maryland

Police searching for vehicle that struck, killed pedestrian in Anne Arundel County

Delroy Ben, who was on the road for unknown reasons, was pronounced dead at the scene.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle in Anne Arundel County early Thursday morning, leaving police searching for answers and a suspect vehicle.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police responded to the area of I-97 southbound at Maryland Route 648, just before 2 a.m., after a report of a person being struck by a vehicle. 

Through an initial investigation, it was determined that the person, identified as 54-year-old Delroy Ben, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, was struck by what troopers believe was a 2010-18 black Audi A8 or S8.

Ben, who was on the road for unknown reasons, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the car failed to remain at the scene, sparking a fatal hit-and-run crash investigation. Investigators believe the vehicle will have damage to the right front corner and is missing the passenger side mirror. 

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130.

