66-year-old man facing 3 felony charges after hostage, barricade situation in Herndon, Virginia

No information has been released on the relationship between the suspect and the hostage at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

HERNDON, Va. — A barricade situation involving a 66-year-old man and another person in Herndon, Virginia ended Wednesday morning after a nearly 12-hour standoff with police.

Officers with the Herndon Police Department responded to Hemlock Court, off of Herndon Parkway, around 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday after someone inside a home called them saying someone else inside had fired a gun.

Police said an armed person was inside the home with another person with multiple weapons. They also said threats were made during the barricade.

This led to a heavy police presence in the area, Herndon Parkway between Van Buren and Maple streets were closed, and neighbors were asked to stay in their homes.

Police said the incident quickly turned into a hostage and barricade situation. Fairfax County Police Department's SWAT Team responded to the area and took point on the de-escalation of the situation.

The hostage was removed from the home, according to a tweet from the police department around 11:48 p.m. Tuesday, but the barricade continued through the night into the morning. Virginia State Police's tactical units responded to the scene to help negotiators in their efforts.

UPDATE 4: @FairfaxCountyPD SWAT is on scene. Barricade situation still active. Hostage has been safely removed from the home. #HerndonPD — Herndon Police (@HerndonPolice) December 28, 2022

Police said the man, later identified as Paul Graves, peacefully surrendered around 8:47 a.m. on Wednesday. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries, which officers say were not suffered during the incident.

𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝟐 𝐨𝐟 𝟐: Paul Graves, 66, of Herndon, VA. pic.twitter.com/bhDgSpnHN8 — Herndon Police (@HerndonPolice) December 28, 2022

Graves has been arrested and is facing three felony charges including abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting in an occupied building, according to the police department. He was then taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

The home has since been released back to the family and the area has been reopened to the public. No information has been released on the relationship between Graves and the hostage at this time.