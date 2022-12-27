Man walks into 7-Eleven suffering from gunshot wound, leaving trail of blood to Takoma Park apartment

The door to the apartment building the trail led to showed signs of forced entry, police said.

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — A man walked into a Takoma Park 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning, injured from a shooting, and leaving a trail of blood behind leading police to a potential crime scene.

According to the Takoma Park Police Department, around 2:20 a.m. the man walked into the store, located on University Boulevard, nearby New Hampshire Avenue, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers arrived at the scene and provided medical attention until fire and rescue arrived to transport him to a local hospital.

While at the 7-Eleven officers say they located a trail of blood leading to an apartment just minutes away on Kennewick Avenue, off of New Hampshire Avenue. The door to the apartment building showed signs of forced entry, police said.

Officers cleared the apartment building and made multiple attempts to contact residents inside an apartment where blood was located, but there was no response. Concerned that there might be potential victims inside the apartment, Takoma Park Police officers, with the help of Montgomery County Police officers, forced entry into the apartment where several people were found unharmed.

The people that were found in the apartment were taken to the police department for questioning.

"Items of evidentiary value were located inside and outside of the apartment," the police department said. At this time, no arrests have been made in connection to the case.