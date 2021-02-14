Virginia businessman has reached a deal to purchase historic White's Ferry

Chuck Kuhn and his wife, Stacy, finalized purchase terms for White’s Ferry in Leesburg on Thursday.

LEESBURG, Va. — A Virginia businessman has reached a deal to purchase a historic cable-drawn ferry operation on the Potomac River that was closed last year because of a land dispute.

Chuck Kuhn and his wife, Stacy, finalized purchase terms for White’s Ferry in Leesburg on Thursday.

The ferry operation between Loudoun County, Virginia, and Montgomery County, Maryland, was established in 1786 but ceased operations in December.

The move came after a Virginia judge said the ferry company had no right to use a parcel of land on the Virginia side of the river as a landing site.

The first known ferry operation at the location was Conrad's Ferry in 1817. According to Loudoun County's history website, after the Civil War former Confederate officer -- Elijah V. White -- purchased it and made many improvements to the service.

White named his ferry boat in honor of his former commander, General Jubal Anderson Early.

The Town of Poolesville, Maryland published a statement to Facebook in December calling the ferry “an integral part of the Western Montgomery County area, the connection to Northern Virginia, a historic treasure, and a vastly important piece of transportation infrastructure.”

According to the town's statement from the end of 2020, Poolesville commissioners are working with both Montgomery County and Maryland state officials to try and keep the ferry open.

"The Poolesville Commissioners are actively working with Montgomery County and State of Maryland officials, in an attempt to keep the ferry operational. “The closing of this important transportation link,” Commission President Kerri Cook said. "The western part of the county is identified by a rich history and unique character and White's Ferry is an essential element of that Montgomery County history.”

Loudoun County government released a statement in December on the county's website in regards to the closing.

"The Loudoun County government is aware of published reports that imply White’s Ferry ceased operations due to the lack of an established public landing in Virginia. It is important to note that this legal matter is between a private property owner and the ferry operator and that Loudoun County it not party to the lawsuit. The county is issuing this statement to clarify misinformation regarding the county’s role in this matter," the statement reads.

Officials tell WUSA9 that while Loudoun County is not party to the legal dispute, the county remains concerned in regards to the outcome from a regional transportation perspective.