Historic White's Ferry crossing shuts down after legal dispute

The ferry, which connects Loudoun County with Montgomery County, Maryland, is the last working ferry of 100 ferries that used to operate on the Potomac River.

POOLESVILLE, Md. — After hundreds of years in operation, the owners of White’s Ferry announced Monday morning they have ceased operations effective immediately following a court ruling in Loudoun County.

In a recent Facebook post by White's Ferry's owners, the transportation service stated that a Loudoun Circuit Court ruling found there is "no record documenting the creation of a public landing on the Virginia shore."

"The Circuit Court of Loudoun County, Virginia has ruled, in the case of Rockland Farm, LLC, et al. v. White’s Ferry, Inc., that no public landing exists on the Virginia shoreline at White’s Ferry Road and the ferry is prohibited from landing at that location in Virginia," the owners said in the Facebook post.

In the social media post, the owners confirm that Loudoun County officials have declined to establish a public landing at that location. The ferry, which connects Loudoun County with Montgomery County, Maryland, is the last working ferry of 100 ferries that used to operate on the Potomac River.

Beginning operation in 1786, the first known ferry operation at the location was Conrad's Ferry in 1817. According to Loudoun County's history website, after the Civil War former Confederate officer -- Elijah V. White -- purchased it and made many improvements to the service.

White named his ferry boat in honor of his former commander, General Jubal Anderson Early.

White’s Ferry is a VITAL transportation connector between VA & MD.

There are only 2 bridges across 45 miles of the Potomac connecting Montgomery/Frederick Co MD to Loudoun/Fairfax Co VA

2.8 million people live in those 4 counties. @wusa9

🎥 TIMELAPSE

White’s Ferry 2/7/20 pic.twitter.com/ayy9PeijfC — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) December 28, 2020

The Town of Poolesville, Maryland published a statement to Facebook Monday morning calling the ferry “an integral part of the Western Montgomery County area, the connection to Northern Virginia, a historic treasure, and a vastly important piece of transportation infrastructure.”

According to the town's statement, Poolesville commissioners are working with both Montgomery County and Maryland state officials to try and keep the ferry open.