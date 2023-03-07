Here's where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in Northern Virginia

You don’t have to go to D.C. to watch Fourth of July fireworks

LEESBURG, Va. — D.C. may have the big Fourth of July parade and fireworks but several cities in Northern Virginia are gearing up for their version of the patriotic event.

Concert and Fireworks at Ida Lee Park in Leesburg, VA

“The biggest bang of the evening begins at 9:30 p.m. when the largest fireworks show in the region will light up the sky. Choreographed to patriotic music, this light show is not to be missed. Parking is available at the interior lots off Ida Lee Drive, and the Festival Field parking off King Street,” the website said.

Organizers and crews could be seen setting up not only for the festival but for the parade, which departs from Ida Lee Park in the morning.

“This is truly a hometown event,” said Events and Outreach Manager Linda Fountain. “There are so many neighborhoods that are adjacent to the park where people can walk to the event. It’s just a small hometown feel even though we see thousands and thousands attend.”

The Town of Leesburg invites the public to text “Leesburg4th” to 888777 to receive real-time updates regarding street closures, event activities, weather updates, and more.

Celebrate America 4th of July in Manassas, VA

“Celebrate America by watching one of the best firework displays in Northern Virginia! It's an all-American party in Historic Downtown Manassas sponsored by the City of Manassas and Historic Manassas, Inc. (HMI),” the website said.

Organizers asked folks to bring lawn chairs or blankets to get the best view on the Manassas Museum Lawn. The fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

An American Celebration at George Washington’s Mount Vernon

During the event, visitors can meet George Washington, watch made-for-daytime fireworks, observe a moving naturalization ceremony, and hear a musical performance by the National Concert Band.

Daytime fireworks over the Potomac River begin at 1 p.m. It’s $24 for adults and $13 for children ages 6 through 11.

4th of July in Herndon, VA

“Traffic will be rerouted. Motorists should expect detours and alteration of traffic routes throughout town. Ferndale Avenue will close to through traffic from Vine Street to Barton Oaks Place once the event parking lots are full, and will remain closed until the conclusion of the fireworks. (Herndon Centennial golf course access is available until the course closes at dusk),” the website said.

Activities begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by live music at 7:20 p.m. The fireworks will launch from the Herndon Centennial Golf Course at 9:30 p.m.

