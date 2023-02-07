Performer Line-up: The Capitol Fourth Concert 2023 on July 4

Performers include Boyz II Men, Chicago and The Muppets of Sesame Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — If you are looking for an amazing musical line-up in addition to some fantastic fireworks, make sure to spend America's birthday at the Capitol Fourth, America's National Independence Day party.

The annual Fourth of July celebration has been going on for over 40 years and previously featured artists such as John Williams, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Reba McEntire, Carole King, Neil Diamond, Dolly Parton and Steve Martin.

The 2023 Capitol Fourth Concert Line-Up includes:

Alfonso Ribeiro

Chicago

Boyz II Men

Belinda Carlisle

Babyface

Renée Fleming

Maddie & Tae

Charles Esten

The Muppets of Sesame Street

Adrienne Warren

Ruthie Ann Miles

The Broadway Cast of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Northwell Nurse Choir

Jack Everly

The National Symphony Orchestra

The Choral Arts Society of Washington

Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music

The Military District of Washington (MDW)

The United States Army Band "Perishing's Own"

The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets

United States Army Presidential Salute Battery

WATCH NEXT: Unconventional spots to see Fourth of July fireworks