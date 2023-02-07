Performer Line-up: The Capitol Fourth Concert 2023 on July 4

WASHINGTON — If you are looking for an amazing musical line-up in addition to some fantastic fireworks, make sure to spend America's birthday at the Capitol Fourth, America's National Independence Day party.
The annual Fourth of July celebration has been going on for over 40 years and previously featured artists such as John Williams, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Reba McEntire, Carole King, Neil Diamond, Dolly Parton and Steve Martin.
The 2023 Capitol Fourth Concert Line-Up includes:
- Alfonso Ribeiro
- Chicago
- Boyz II Men
- Belinda Carlisle
- Babyface
- Renée Fleming
- Maddie & Tae
- Charles Esten
- The Muppets of Sesame Street
- Adrienne Warren
- Ruthie Ann Miles
- The Broadway Cast of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
- Northwell Nurse Choir
- Jack Everly
- The National Symphony Orchestra
- The Choral Arts Society of Washington
- Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music
- The Military District of Washington (MDW)
- The United States Army Band "Perishing's Own"
- The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets
- United States Army Presidential Salute Battery
Anyone not a fan of the large crowds can check out other places around D.C. for the perfect viewing spot, or even watch online using the Monument Cam. Plus, Metro may be able to get you there for free.
