Clearest view of DC's fireworks is on Potomac River

Boat charters are a booming business in D.C. with a cleaner river and revitalized waterfront.

WASHINGTON — Fourth of July fireworks on the National Mall are a D.C. tradition, and finding the perfect spot to watch them is always a challenge.

In recent years, catching the show from a boat has proven to be a popular way to partake in the celebration and skip the crowds.

The captains of S&S Charters were busy getting ready Sunday morning for a crowded night on the Potomac River ahead of the nation’s fireworks show.

"She is a gorgeous vessel, we love her," Captain Shane Ollivierre said of his Black Diamon Edition cruiser yacht. "She's got a real low profile, she handles really well, and our guests really love her as well."

On Tuesday, the swath of river that overlooks the monuments is expected to be crowded with hundreds of boats.

"It's really a scene," said Captain Shane Pilgrim. "Everything from large yachts to dinghies to paddleboards will be out here. It's very structured, very well regulated by the Coast Guard."

The story of S&S Charters is a tale of two boats and two Shanes, who were even born at the same hospital. Captain Ollivierre and Captain Pilgrim met while serving in the Air Force.

"We’re both Air Force veterans, [and] we were stationed at Andrews Air Force Base," Pilgrim said. "Came to find out, that we’re both originally from the same island, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in the Caribbean. Both our moms knew each other, our families knew each other."

The two men decided to start their charter business in 2020, and now they do 15 to 20 charters a week and have added two pontoon boats.

One way to chart the growth of boating as a business in D.C. is to look at the app GetMyBoat, which provides a way to find charter boats in the area. GetMyBoat says there are 89 boats available in the D.C. market and they’ve seen the market grow nine times larger since the pandemic started.

Basic rates at S&S range from $250 to $500 per hour for a group of six, depending on the boat. With that, you also get the breathtaking, clear view of America celebrating its freedom.