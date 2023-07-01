College Park won't host fireworks show this year

The city said each location that was considered raised serious safety issues regarding the fallout zone or site accessibility for participants.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The City of College Park and University of Maryland won't host their Fourth of July fireworks event due to "safety and accessibility concerns," the city said.

"After months of careful evaluation of possible locations for the fireworks display, the City and University agreed not to move forward with the event," the city said in a tweet on Saturday.

The city said each location that was considered raised serious safety issues regarding the fallout zone or site accessibility for participants.

According to the city's tweet, "the Purple Line construction and other campus projects eliminated the site normally utilized for the event. In addition to other campus locations, off-campus sites were also explored but were not possible for safety reasons."

