x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Virginia

Virginia woman accused of abducting 2-year-old from church

An AMBER Alert was issued for Noah Trout on May 2.
Credit: Virginia State Police
Missing 2-year-old Noah Gabriel Trout

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — Authorities in Virginia have accused a woman of abducting a 2-year-old from a church, and say she tried to mislead investigators by giving them false tips.

The Roanoke Times reports Nancy Renee Fridley is charged in Giles County with abduction and child abuse or neglect. She also faces a methamphetamine charge in Alleghany County, where Noah Gabriel Trout was located by Virginia State Police and the FBI. 

Noah Trout was reported missing on May 2. An AMBER Alert was issued and the boy was eventually safely located the next day.

According to investigators, Fridley was sending the fake tips to them with the intent of directing the search for the child into Tennessee instead of into Alleghany County in Virginia.

RELATED: FOUND: Missing 2-year-old boy abducted from Giles County found safe

RELATED: DC Fire and EMS: Woman dies after being rescued from Potomac River

RELATED: Police: Mother of missing 2-month-old arrested, charged with felony murder

RELATED: It has been 7 years since Relisha Rudd disappeared. Here's how the community is making sure her case is not forgotten

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.