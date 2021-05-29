Virginia woman accused of abducting 2-year-old from church

An AMBER Alert was issued for Noah Trout on May 2.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — Authorities in Virginia have accused a woman of abducting a 2-year-old from a church, and say she tried to mislead investigators by giving them false tips.

The Roanoke Times reports Nancy Renee Fridley is charged in Giles County with abduction and child abuse or neglect. She also faces a methamphetamine charge in Alleghany County, where Noah Gabriel Trout was located by Virginia State Police and the FBI.

Noah Trout was reported missing on May 2. An AMBER Alert was issued and the boy was eventually safely located the next day.