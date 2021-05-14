Police: Mother of missing 2-month-old arrested, charged with murder

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee last confirmed Thursday that the mother remained the sole person of interest in the baby's disappearance.

WASHINGTON — The mother of missing 2-month-old Kyon Jones was arrested and charged with felony murder on Friday, DC Police said.

Kyon was last seen in the 1500 block of Benning Road, NE on Wednesday, May 5, according to DC Police, who emphasized that Kyon's body still has not been found.

The arrest comes just after Chief Robert Contee said Thursday that he had seen video of the mother, Ladonia Boggs, throwing things into the garbage, but didn't elaborate on what items she tossed. He added that Boggs remained the sole person of interest in his disappearance.

In an interview over the weekend with WUSA9's Kolbie Satterfield, Boggs said that she disposed of the infant's blanket and car seat in the trash after she noticed her son was no longer breathing.

"I had rolled over and noticed that he was on the bed with me on my chest and [that's] the last thing I remember," she said. "After that when I was asleep, I rolled over and noticed he was unresponsive . . . and I panicked."

The Charles City County Sheriff's Department said Monday afternoon that it was helping MPD with its search at a Waste Management Landfill for 2-month-old Kyon Jones, who went missing last week in Northeast D.C.

Chief Contee said Thursday the landfill search would end.

“I know there's a lot of media reporting out on that we're doing everything that we possibly can to locate this child," Contee said. "At this point I know there's some reports out there, yes the mother is a person interest in fact she is the only person of interest at this time, so we're just working through that very carefully with our partners at the U.S. Attorney's Office to make sure that we do the things that we need to do as we move to the next step in this.”