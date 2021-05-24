DC Fire and EMS: Woman in critical condition after being rescued from Potomac River

The woman went missing in the Potomac River in the 3100 block of K Street, Northwest.

WASHINGTON — DC Fire and EMS responded to the Potomac River on Monday for a water rescue of a woman that has been saved, but advanced life support efforts are in progress and she is in critical condition, according to the department in a tweet.

The woman went missing in the Potomac River in the 3100 block of K Street, Northwest.

No further information has been released by DC Fire and EMS.

Fire and rescue units from Arlington and Alexandria are also helping in the search.

