Have you seen this man? | Police ID suspect in shooting near youth flag football game

DUMFRIES, Va. — Prince William County Police are still investigating a shooting that occurred near a community athletic event in Manassas, Virginia on Sunday morning that left families fearing that hundreds of children were in harm's way.

The shooting happened during a flag football game where a large group of children were playing. Officers responded before 11 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired near the athletic field of Louise A. Benton Middle School. Police said two men received treatment for gunshot wounds.

On Tuesday, investigators identified a suspect in the incident: 23-year-old Isaiah Malik Gordon. The Prince William County Police department is now asking the public to help determine Gordon's whereabouts. They confirmed that Gordon is from the 16600 block of Harwood Oaks Court in Dumfries, and described him as a 5'7" man weighing approximately 120 pounds. View his photo below.

Dean Ladson, who is a father of a football player, told WUSA9 he saw two men arguing before the shots were fired and he doesn’t understand why someone would even bring a weapon to a children's sporting event.

“This wasn't a gun show, this wasn't adult football," Ladson said. "This wasn't a reason to have any kind of enmity or, or anger issues and whatnot. So whatever the reason behind what happened doesn't make sense."

Ladson was unaware of the nature of the argument. He said he saw at least 200 to 300 kids were seen scattering around after hearing sounds of gunshots from the field.

Gordon is currently wanted for two counts of aggravated malicious wounding; one count of possession of a firearm on school grounds; two counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony; and two counts of use of a firearm while on school grounds, according to police.