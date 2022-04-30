4 shot in 2 DC shootings Saturday in 20 minute period, police say

WASHINGTON — Four people were shot in two separate shootings that happened within 20 minutes of the other on Saturday, according to Metropolitan Police Department.
The first shooting happened at around 6:10 p.m. on the 3700 block of Jay Street Northeast.
When police arrived on the scene, three people were shot — two adult males and a juvenile male. MPD says the three individuals were conscious and breathing. The three were taken to the hospital for injuries, police say.
The second shooting happened at 6:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Alabama Avenue in Southeast. Alaina Gertz, a spokesperson for MPD, told WUSA9 that a woman, who was a "walk-in" at a hospital, was injured in the Southeast shooting.
Police tweeted descriptions of people and a vehicle wanted in connection with these two shootings. The vehicle that police are looking for in both shootings is a gold-colored Honda Accord. However, police are not saying the two shootings are connected at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
