4 shot in 2 DC shootings Saturday in 20 minute period, police say

Police did not report any fatalities in the Saturday shootings that happened in Northeast in Southeast D.C.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Four people were shot in two separate shootings that happened within 20 minutes of the other on Saturday, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

The first shooting happened at around 6:10 p.m. on the 3700 block of Jay Street Northeast.

When police arrived on the scene, three people were shot — two adult males and a juvenile male. MPD says the three individuals were conscious and breathing. The three were taken to the hospital for injuries, police say.

The second shooting happened at 6:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of Alabama Avenue in Southeast. Alaina Gertz, a spokesperson for MPD, told WUSA9 that a woman, who was a "walk-in" at a hospital, was injured in the Southeast shooting.

Police tweeted descriptions of people and a vehicle wanted in connection with these two shootings. The vehicle that police are looking for in both shootings is a gold-colored Honda Accord. However, police are not saying the two shootings are connected at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.