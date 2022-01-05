Police: Man who shot 2 near Manassas youth flag football game turns himself in

The incident frightened large groups of children playing in fields nearby, sending them running.

MANASSAS, Va. — A man whose actions allegedly left two people shot and shocked hundreds of children and their families has turned himself in to police, they say.

Prince William County Police have been searching for 23-year-old Isaiah Malik Gordon since the beginning of May when he was publicly named as a suspect after the shooting near a youth flag football game in Manassas on May 1.

Officers responded before 11 a.m. that day to the report of shots fired near the athletic field of Louise A. Benton Middle School, they said, and ultimately saw that two men received treatment for gunshot wounds.

Dean Ladson, who is a father of a football player, told WUSA9 at the time that he saw two men arguing before the shots were fired and he doesn’t understand why someone would even bring a weapon to a children's sporting event.

The dad said that he was unaware of the nature of the argument. He said he saw at least 200 to 300 kids scattering around after hearing sounds of gunshots from the field.

Gordon has been charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of possession of a firearm on school grounds, two counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of use of a firearm while on school grounds.