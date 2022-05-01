2 people shot near Manassas middle school's athletic fields, police say

MANASSAS, Va. — Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred near a community athletic event in Manassas, Virginia Sunday morning.
In a media release, officers responded to a report of shots fired near the athletic field of Louise A. Benton Middle School.
Detectives say two men were receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.
A parent told WUSA9 that the shooting resulted from an argument but unaware of the nature of the argument. He said he saw at least 200 to 300 kids were seen scattering around after hearing sounds of gunshots from the field.
Detectives are investigating the series of events that led to the shooting with hopes of attempting to identify and locate the suspect.
Investigators described the suspect as a Black man with a medium complexion, between the height of 5'6 to 5'10, and a thin build.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call police at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online to pwcva.gov/policetip.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
