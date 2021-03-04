1 dead, 1 wounded in Manassas Mall parking lot shooting

Homicide detectives are still searching for suspects in the shooting.

MANASSAS, Va. — A man is dead and another is in the hospital with serious injuries after shots were fired in the parking lot of the Manassas Mall late Friday night.

Renee Carr, Public Information Officer for the Prince William County Police Department, said in a release Saturday that officers responded to the parking lot at 8300 Sudley Road around 11:15 p.m. Once on scene, the officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Carr said officers performed first aid on the men until rescue personnel arrived. One of the men, identified as 34-year-old Jahmar Latravern Graves, of Baltimore, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Another man, identified by police only as a 22-year-old man, was taken by helicopter to the hospital for treatment of his serious injuries and is expected to survive, according to Carr.

Detectives investigating the case believe a fight ended in gunfire and the two men were struck. Others who may have fired the shots left the scene before police arrived.

Carr says homicide detectives are investigating to determine exactly what led up to the shooting, and looking to speak with anyone who may have been in the parking lot at the time, or who has any information.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.