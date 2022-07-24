Massive tree crashes and casue extensive damages to Fairfax Co. home

Officials say that no one was at the home when the tree fell.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A house in Fairfax County is damaged after a massive tree fell on it Saturday night.

Officials say that the house impacted is on the 11600 block of Ayreshire Rd. in Oakton, Virginia and that damages are extensive,

No one was at the home when the tree hit the colonial-style house because officials say that the owners were out of town for vacation.

A crane was brought in around 7 a.m. Sunday morning to remove the tree from the house. Images show that the tree left a large hole on the roof of the house.

Officials have not released any information on the estimated cost of damages nor any additional information about this incident. No injuries were reported.