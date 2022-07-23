x
Virginia

Portion of Telegraph Road closed for downed power lines

Police are urging drivers to use the Fairfax County Parkway and Richmond Highway as detours instead.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An overnight crash in Lorton, Virginia forced a road closure that could last several hours, according to officials. 

Fairfax County Police tweeted just before 8 a.m. Saturday that Telegraph Road would be closed between Fairfax County Parkway and Richmond Highway, attributing the closure to power lines in the road due to a car crashing into a utility pole. All four lanes of Telegraph Road between Telegraph Square and Lockport Road are blocked until the pole can be replaced. 

The tweet said FCPD expected the road to be closed for at least a few hours. 

"Please use FFX County Parkway & Richmond Hwy to detour the closed section of Telegraph Rd," the department tweeted.

A spokesperson for Dominion Energy said 249 customers are affected by the outage, and restoration time is estimated between 3-6 p.m. 

Over the last week, Fairfax County Police were called nearly 600 times for traffic-related incidents, responding to 593 crash calls for service between July 15-21. 

