Virginia, Maryland health departments reporting high demand for monkeypox vaccine

Health officials with Fairfax and Montgomery counties said right now they are working to vaccinate close contacts and high-risk community members.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — As the number of monkeypox cases rises, so does the desperation for monkeypox vaccines.

D.C. has the highest number of monkeypox cases per capita in comparison to all states, according to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, the director of D.C. Health.

According to the CDC, Maryland accounts for 71 positive cases as of July 22.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 64 total cases, 50 of those cases were reported in the northern health district.

Over the last few weeks, states have started distributing the vaccines among health departments where they see a need. Northern Virginia is getting the most doses in the Commonwealth and in Maryland the focus is on Montgomery and, Prince George’s counties, along with Baltimore City.

"We know that the demand or the interest level in being vaccinated is already larger than the individuals who have been directly exposed. And again, it's going to take a little bit of time before we have enough vaccines for that population. And, again, we're preparing for that," Sean O’Donnell, the Public Health and Emergency Preparedness Manager for Montgomery County said.

According to health officials with Fairfax and Montgomery Counties, the priority remains to get vaccines to close contacts and high-priority community members. They said there is currently not even enough vaccine supply to allow people to pre-register who are not a high priority.

“These close contacts can get vaccinated and vaccination can prevent infection and so that's really important because it's an opportunity for people who have been exposed to keep from becoming infected," Dr. Benjamin Schwartz, the Director of the Division of Epidemiology and Population Health at Fairfax County Health Department said.

“Right now, given the supply of vaccine that's available. We really want to make sure we target that vaccine effectively to those who are at higher risk of being exposed to monkeypox,” Schwartz said.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, it has shipped 6,519 doses to Maryland, 7,239 to Virginia, and 13,938 to D.C.

“We have been following along with the national plan for increasing availability of the vaccine and increasing production of the vaccine, so we are hopeful that that could occur within weeks to potentially a few months, as more and more becomes available," O’Donnell said.

O'Donnell said health officials in Montgomery County are working on a process to roll out a pre-registration list, similar to what was done with COVID.