Man shot, killed outside Prince George's County apartment complex

Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in Prince George's County Wednesday afternoon. Police are asking for the public's help to find who is responsible.

Officers were called to the Glen Rock Landing apartment complex in the 2400 block of Corning Avenue in Temple Hills around 1 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting. Once on scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Prince George's County Police Department Corporal Erik Marsh said investigators were still working to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made and there are no suspects in this case, according to Marsh.

"Our officers are piecing together and collecting evidence to determine what led up to this event. As of now, we don't have any suspect information," Marsh said.

Marsh did say that before the shooting took place, there was a brief pursuit in the area, but he said it was unclear whether that pursuit was related to the shooting.

Marsh is asking anyone who could help in this shooting investigation to reach out to the police department.

"We understand that we can't police without the assistance of our community," Marsh said.