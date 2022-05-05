Video shows gunmen firing at group in District Heights, injuring 2 boys, killing dog

Prince George's County Police released a video showing gunmen shooting from two vehicles at a group of about 9 people. Two boys were injured and a dog died.

Example video title will go here for this video

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — Police released a surveillance video showing a shooting in District Heights Wednesday that left 2 boys injured and a dog dead. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

The video shows a dark van briefly stopping at the Woodland Springs Apartments on the 6700 block of Alpine Street at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday in front of a group of about nine people.

Multiple people are seen on the passenger's side of the van opening their windows and doors to shoot continuously at the group for about 10 seconds before driving away, turning left onto Atwood Street. As the van shoots, the crowd is seen running away.

Detectives release video of brazen shooting in the City of District Heights. More info: https://t.co/cdc9uAe67r pic.twitter.com/HZZS1kuLxP — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 6, 2022

A second car is seen stopping in the road as the shooting begins with at least three people physically exiting the car with weapons drawn. They also shoot at the bystanders for about 10 seconds before reentering the car and driving away, turning left onto Atwood Street.

Ronald Tarpley, the acting chief of District Heights Police Department, told WUSA9 that the shooting injured a 14-year-old and 4-year-old boy. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

A 7-year-old terrier named Danger was fatally shot by the gunfire. Regina Johnson, the owner of the terrier, told WUSA9 that her son was out walking the dog at the time of the shooting.

"[Danger's] out here playing with the kids and, unfortunately, he gets to lose his life," she said on Wednesday.

District Heights Mayor Johnathan Medlock spoke to WUSA9 on Thursday as workers were seen washing the blood from the street after the shooting.

He has this message for the shooters: "[D]on’t you ever come back to this community and think you can run shot over this community, hurt our people, hurt your people and do the things you’ve done ... [W]e will find you."

The mayor said of the violence wrought on children, "It won't happen again in this city of District Heights."

Investigators from Prince George's County Police Department's 8th Division are continuing to investigate this shooting.

The commander of the division, Major Trevel Watson, said in a statement that "detectives are working around the clock to find and arrest the shooters before they can cause even more harm."

"Opening fire on a group of children and teens with absolutely no concern for their lives is unconscionable," Watson said.

Police are working to investigate a motive for the shooting.