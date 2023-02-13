VIDEO: Boy choked on school bus, mother demands consequences

Mother says despite a protective order, school officials are not doing enough to protect her son.

FORT BELVOIR, Va. — A Fort Belvoir mother is sharing video of a school bus incident involving her 12-year-old son to help raise questions on whether enough is being done to protect students.

Taylor Brock said her son was captured on cell phone video being choked by a female classmate on a school bus from Walt Whitman Middle School in Alexandria.

In the one-minute video, the girl could be seen smacking her son and grabbing him by the mouth. There was a brief exchange between the two before she grabs him by the neck. Seconds later, the girl appeared to be choking him against the seat.

“My son came home crying, and I saw the marks on his neck,” Brock said. “It breaks my heart that there are all these kids on the bus and not one decided to stand up.”

The incident happened in late January, but she posted the video through her business website on Monday. She said the response from the school to keep her child safe has been inadequate.

Brock said she not only pressed charges but had a Fairfax County judge grant a protective order against the girl earlier this month. The order requires the girl to stay at least 50 feet away from her son for the next two years.

The girl was suspended from school, according to Brock, who also stated the principal instructed the two children walk different ways in the hall.

However, since the incident, her son said they would still pass each in the hallways and share the same lunch hour.

“This isn't something that's going away for him,” Brock said. “She gets suspended and goes back to school. It doesn't seem like a fair trade. My son is still not protected. If other children are coming forward and they don't have video, then there's no hope for them because I have video and still nothing.”

According to Virginia law, schools must notify essential staff once there is a protective order.

A guidance from the Virginia Department of Education says although schools are not legally responsible for enforcing a court order, safety should still be a priority. Officials can develop a safety plan, principals can collaborate with a parent, and a team can determine steps if the order is violated.

Fairfax County Public Schools acknowledged the incident and released this statement:

“The school administration handled the situation in line with the student discipline manual (FCPS Student Rights and Responsibilities),” an FCPS spokesperson said. “We are unable to share further information due to federal privacy laws.”

Brock said VDOE has since reached out to her about the incident.