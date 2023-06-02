3 students taken to hospital following school bus crash in Montgomery Co.

The bus was evacuated following the crash.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Several students were taken to an area hospital following a school bus crash in Montgomery County, Maryland Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, the school bus collided with an SUV in the area of Randolph Road and Goodhill Road in Glenmont while students were on board.

The bus was evacuated following the crash.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue EMS arrived to evaluate students and three were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

A spokesperson from Montgomery County Schools confirmed to WUSA9 that the bus was coming from A. Mario Loiderman Middle School.

There is no word on what caused the bus and SUV to collide at this time.

The crash forced officials to close a portion of Randolph Road and Goodhill Road in both directions.

