School bus catches fire in Prince George's County after crash with motorcycle

The fire department couldn't say how many students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but none of the kids were injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLINTON, Md. — At least one person was injured after a school bus collided with a motorcycle – causing the bus to catch fire, Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Services said Wednesday.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at Brandywine Road and Willow Way in Clinton. The bus belongs to Prince George's County Schools.

The fire department couldn't say how many students were on the bus at the time of the crash, but none of the kids were injured.

The motorcyclist was injured, but the extent of their injuries weren't known.

The bus was evacuated as the front of it caught fire as a result of the crash. The bus sustained significant damage.

No other information on the crash was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

Stick with WUSA9 for updates as they are made available.

WATCH NEXT: Vehicle destroyed after crash with train in Prince William County