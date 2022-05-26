$10k reward offered in exchange for info after 9-year-old is shot in Woodbridge

The girl was flown to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Officials with the Prince William Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for shooting a 9-year-old girl in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Police say the shooting happened in the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace. The girl was shot while playing in a neighbor's front yard around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators believe four "juvenile males" had some kind of beef with a man sitting in a car nearby. At least one of the four suspects started shooting and missed, hitting the 9-year-old girl, who was playing with other kids who could have been hit too, according to police.

A little boy who was playing with the young girl when she was shot said they were outside playing when a group of men walked by and shooting ensued shortly after. Surveillance video of the shooting captured the moments before and after the shooting. It appears the kids felt something was wrong before the gunshots started. A surveillance camera captured them saying they believe they saw gangsters and hiding behind a car.

Officers have not been able to find the juvenile suspects and are asking the public for help, offering a $10,000 reward in exchange for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible.

Anyone with information should contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or by submitting a tip online to pwcva.gov/policetip .

