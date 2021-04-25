18-year-old missing in Shenandoah National Park

18-year-old Ty Sauer was reportedly last seen at mile 35 on Skyline Drive on the evening of Thursday, April 22

VIRGINIA, USA — 18-year-old Ty Sauer was reportedly last seen at mile 35 on Skyline Drive on the evening of Thursday, April 22, according to a Facebook post from Shenandoah National Park. The search for the teen from New Jersey continues days later.

Sauer was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue Christmas pajama bottoms and white tennis shoes. The poster shared by the National Park says Sauer is 6′3″ and weighs 187 pounds, with short, dirty blond hair and brown eyes. Sauer also wears glasses.

According to the National Park, the search is supported by staff, as well as more than 15 Search and Rescue Cooperators, five dog teams, and helicopter flyovers by US Park Police.

According to the Park's website, "The Skyline Drive runs 105 miles north and south along the crest of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Shenandoah National Park and is the only public road through the Park. It takes about three hours to travel the entire length of the Park on a clear day. "

The Drive is generally open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

"The miles begin at 0 in Front Royal and continue to 105 at the southern end of the Park. The largest developed area, Big Meadows, is near the center of the Park, at mile 51. All Park maps and information use these mileposts as a reference," the website's description explains.

Regarding the search for Sauer, it states: "Although the Park appreciates the many offers of assistance, the search operation is fully staffed with trained search and rescue personnel."