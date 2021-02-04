DC police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old girl last seen on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say Leandra Rice is about 5 feet 6 inches tall with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 130 pounds. Police did not provide a description of the clothes she was last seen wearing.
MPD says Rice was last seen in the 2800 block of Jasper Road, Southeast around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30. She was reported missing on April 1, police said.
Anyone with information about this case or where Leandra might be is asked to contact either the Youth and Family Services Division of MPD at 202-576-6768, or the Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.
