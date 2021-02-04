DC police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Leandra Rice was last seen on Tuesday, March 30.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old girl last seen on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Leandra Rice is about 5 feet 6 inches tall with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 130 pounds. Police did not provide a description of the clothes she was last seen wearing.

MPD says Rice was last seen in the 2800 block of Jasper Road, Southeast around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30. She was reported missing on April 1, police said.