x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Missing

DC police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Leandra Rice was last seen on Tuesday, March 30.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old girl last seen on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Leandra Rice is about 5 feet 6 inches tall with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 130 pounds. Police did not provide a description of the clothes she was last seen wearing.

MPD says Rice was last seen in the 2800 block of Jasper Road, Southeast around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30. She was reported missing on April 1, police said.

Anyone with information about this case or where Leandra might be is asked to contact either the Youth and Family Services Division of MPD at 202-576-6768, or the Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.

RELATED: 2 missing Loudoun County teens found safe, but a third is still missing

RELATED: DC police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

RELATED: FOUND: Missing mother and son from Frederick located, found safe

RELATED: A billboard gives one mother hope at convincing stepdad to help find missing daughter

RELATED: 19-year-old charged with murder of missing Frederick teen, sheriff's office says

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.