Teen brothers missing after taking out canoe in St. Mary's County, police say

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — The search is on for two teenage brothers last seen Sunday night in a canoe. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is leading the search for 13-year-old Jesse Oleg Clark and his 15-year-old brother, Josiah Vladimir Clark.

Officers with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police (NRP) first learned of the missing boys on Monday afternoon at about 2 p.m., according to the department's Public Information Officer, Lauren Moses. Moses said the boys reportedly took out a canoe Sunday night at around 9:30 p.m. and have not been seen since. They were last seen at a house on Harry James Road near Harry James Creek.

Jesse is described by police as a 5-foot-2 white male weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Josiah is described as a 5-foot-7 white male, approximately 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

#RIGHTNOW: Teen brothers Jesse Oleg Clark (13) & Josiah Vladimir Clark (15) are missing...after Ridge VFD says they were last seen w/ a canoe at 9:45pm Sunday in the 49000 block of Harry James Road in Ridge, MD.@firstsheriff is leading the search. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/jrqPjveUHS — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) April 6, 2021

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said they're conducting an extensive search by air, foot and water in coordination with other agencies, including Civil Air Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard, Department of National Resources, Calvert County Search and Rescue, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and numerous volunteer fire and EMS services.

The command post is set up at Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, according to the Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

In a release, the Sheriff's Office said neighbors in Ridge may see volunteers paired with officers on their property searching for the missing persons. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who locates property possibly connected to the missing persons to call 911 so a latitude and longitude can be obtained.

The principal for Great Mills High School confirmed that the oldest brother, Josiah Clark, attends ninth grade there. He said they are holding out hope that the brothers will be found safe.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008. Anyone who locates property possibly connected to this case is asked to contact 911.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program, tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.