Loudoun County Sheriff's Office looking for three teens that went missing in Leesburg

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is looking for three male teens between the ages of 16 and 17-years-old that went missing Tuesday in Leesburg, according to the department in a statement.

The three were last seen on foot in the 42000 block of Victory Lane after leaving the area on their own accord. They may have received a ride a short distance away, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

The three missing teens are:

Ricky Harrison, age 16, white male, wearing a blue sweatshirt, black pants, and gray shoes.

Duston Grove, age 17, white male, wearing a white shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Cameron Bazemore, age 16, black male, wearing a white sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding the three missing juveniles is asked to contact Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 911 or 703-777-1021.