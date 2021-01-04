x
Virginia

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office looking for three teens that went missing in Leesburg

The three were last seen on foot in the 42000 block of Victory Lane.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is looking for three male teens between the ages of 16 and 17-years-old that went missing Tuesday in Leesburg, according to the department in a statement.

The three were last seen on foot in the 42000 block of Victory Lane after leaving the area on their own accord. They may have received a ride a short distance away, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

The three missing teens are:

  • Ricky Harrison, age 16, white male, wearing a blue sweatshirt, black pants, and gray shoes.
  • Duston Grove, age 17, white male, wearing a white shirt, black pants, and black shoes.
  • Cameron Bazemore, age 16, black male, wearing a white sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding the three missing juveniles is asked to contact Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 911 or 703-777-1021.

