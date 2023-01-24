'14,000 signatures gets our attention' | Proposal to change Lee Chapel Road moves forward

The board of supervisors voted to move forward with proposed changes to Lee Chapel Road, two weeks after deadly crash in Fairfax Station.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to move forward on Tuesday, with a proposed plan to make Lee Chapel Road safer.

This comes exactly two weeks after two South County High School students, Ariana Haftsavar, 16, and Ashlyn Brotemarkle, 16, were killed and another was seriously hurt in a crash on Lee Chapel Road.

"We're going to move forward with looking at eliminating the hills and finding a source of funding for that. We're going to look at adding street lights. We're going to look at reaching out to the park authority to get some of the trees cleared from the side of the road," said Fairfax County Supervisor Pat Herrity.

He told WUSA9 that first there needs to be an assessment done to see how much water, sewer and other utilities are situated under the roadway. He said that will take about 60 days.

"VDOT is evaluating a number of other options and we're gonna get a report on that we have a follow up meeting on Friday," said Supervisor Herrity.

He told WUSA9 he first proposed changes to Lee Chapel Road in 2015, after a fatal crash and then again in 2017, but said funding was not sufficient at that time, and it remained on the unfunded priority list.

He said now, they are committed to getting these changes done. He said an online petition that garnered close to 14,000 signatures as of Tuesday night, helped push it forward.

The petition was created by South County High School students, Sophie Powell and Meera Jariwala.

"This isn't the first time it's happened. It's happened in the past," said Powell.

Monday, the two teens told WUSA9 they met with Herrity. They said they were happy to see change is being made.

Herrity said their efforts definitely played a role in speeding up the process.

"As one supervisor said today, 14,000 signatures gets our attention," said Herrity.

He told WUSA9 he hopes to get an update from VDOT and FCDOT on Friday.

On Tuesday night, investigators said evidence from the crash and the vehicle’s airbag control module, detectives say the Lexus was traveling 100.7 mph before the crash.