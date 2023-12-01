Car involved in deadly Lee Chapel Road crash was going 100 mph, investigators say

Detectives also believe the car was airborne for approximately 130 feet.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The car involved in a crash on Lee Chapel Road that killed two teens and injured another teen was going 100 mph, the Fairfax County Police Department said Tuesday night.

The teen who survived the crash is still in the hospital. The driver and rear passenger died in the crash.

After reviewing evidence from the crash and the vehicle’s airbag control module, detectives say the Lexus was traveling 100.7 mph before the crash.

Detectives also believe the car was airborne for approximately 130 feet.

The investigation is ongoing.

At 9:26 p.m. on Jan. 10, dispatchers received an emergency crash notification in the 7400 block of Lee Chapel Road.

Officers arriving at the scene found a 2019 Lexus IS350 off the road.

Fire and rescue personnel extricated one victim, who was taken to a nearby hospital; she's still hospitalized.

The driver and the rear passenger of the Lexus were declared dead at the scene. The passenger in the backseat was not wearing a seatbelt.

WUSA9 has been informed by some people who travel the road that it is dangerous. And when one of our photographers traveled the road - they agreed. They noted that people are constantly driving fast through hills and curves, visibility isn't great, and the shoulders aren't protected.

Our photographer is not the only person that weighed in on the road, a woman who lives nearby also says the road has been an issue for years.

"The two hills right now are. They're a blind hill with no shoulder, extremely narrow. Especially right now, the road is in very poor condition. There is absolutely no room for error," the woman said. "So even if you are the world's most perfect driver, if someone is coming over on the other side a little too fast or isn't as familiar with the hills, it's a dangerous situation and there's no room for error at all."

VERIFY: Is Lee Chapel Road the deadliest road in the area?

We wanted to know how this stretch of Lee Chapel Road compares to others in the area.

We looked at data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to Verify.

Over the last decade, Lee Chapel Road has seen 202 crashes, 123 people injured, and three dead.

That might seem like a lot. The thing is, other roads in the area are worse.

Burke Centre Parkway – which turns into Lee Chapel Road and is a similar length – saw 396 crashes, 243 injuries, and two deaths.

Old Keene Mill Road saw over a thousand crashes, 587 injuries, and six deaths.

So we can verify that, despite the recent tragedy, Lee Chapel Road is not the most dangerous in the area.