'No room for error' | Neighbors concerned by Lee Chapel Road after 2 teens killed in crash

Police say the car went off the road, flipped over, and landed on its roof. Officers believe speed may have played a role in the crash.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A car crash in Fairfax County left two teenagers dead and one injured Tuesday night and, now, a person who lives nearby is speaking out on the concerns of the road.

Just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Lee Chapel Road, nearby Fairfax County Parkway, in Fairfax Station after receiving a report of a single-vehicle crash. At the scene, after a search of the area, officers were able to find a 2019 Lexus IS350 off of the road.

Fire and rescue officials extricated one of the three teenage girls in the car and she was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The two others were pronounced dead at the scene.

WUSA9 has been informed by some people who travel the road that it is dangerous. And when one of our photographers traveled the road - they agreed. They noted that people are constantly driving fast through hills and curves, visibility isn't great, and the shoulders aren't protected.

Our photographer is not the only person that weighed in on the road, a woman who lives nearby also says the road has been an issue for years.

"The two hills right now are... they're a blind hill with no shoulder, extremely narrow. Especially right now, the road is in very poor condition. There is absolutely no room for error," the woman said. "So even if you are the world's most perfect driver, if someone is coming over on the other side a little too fast or isn't as familiar with the hills, it's a dangerous situation and there's no room for error at all."