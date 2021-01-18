x
13-year-old dead after being struck by multiple cars on Prince William County road, investigators say

Investigators say they are still determining what led to the 13-year-old's death because the teen may have been lying in the road before being by the two cars.
HAYMARKET, Va. — A 13-year-old is dead after being hit by multiple cars on Dominion Valley Drive in Haymarket, Virginia around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. 

Investigators in Prince William County say they are still determining what led to the 13-year-old's death because the teen may have been lying in the road before being by the two cars. 

The cars that hit the 13-year-old were a 2007 Toyota Camry and a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado that were both traveling in the same direction on the James Madison Highway, said Prince William County Police.

The driver of the 2007 Toyota Camry was identified as an 18-year-old man of Culpeper, Virginia. The driver of the 1995 Chevrolet Silverado was identified as a 60-year-old man of Aldie, Virginia, according to Prince William County Police.

It is not known if someone else stuck the 13-year-old with their vehicle before the Camry and Silverado stuck the teen, said Prince William County Police. 

The 13-year-old's body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Due to a 2017 law change, the identity of the deceased is not being released.

