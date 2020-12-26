Prince William Co. sheriff's deputy fired over 'disturbing comments' on social media

The department said Saturday the deputy was terminated following an internal affairs investigation.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The Prince William County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday it had terminated a deputy following an investigation into “disturbing comments” made on social media.

The department announced the firing on its Facebook page. According to the post, Sheriff Glendell Hill ordered an internal affairs investigation into the deputy after being made aware of comments on multiple social media sites.

On Saturday, the department said the investigation had concluded with the deputy’s termination.

The #PrinceWilliamCounty Sheriff's Department says it has fired a deputy following an internal affairs investigation into "disturbing comments" online. pic.twitter.com/oEXDNVaB44 — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) December 26, 2020

The department did not release the deputy’s name or the nature of the social media posts.

WUSA9 reached out to the department Saturday afternoon for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

At least two other Virginia law enforcement officers have lost their jobs since 2019 due to activities online.

According to CNN, former Virginia Capitol Police Officer Robert Stamm was fired in April 2019 after pictures surfaced showing him with tattoos of common white supremacist symbols. Stamm was reportedly associated with the Asatru Folk Assembly, which the Anti-Defamation League calls “perhaps this country’s largest largest neo-Völkisch hate group.”