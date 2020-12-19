Former Va. House of Delegates candidate faces kidnapping, abduction of minor charges in California

Nathan Larson, a Fauquier County native, has run for political office multiple times, wanted to legalize incest in Virginia, and is a pedophilia advocate.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Fauquier County resident Nathan Larson was arrested in Denver, Colorado for harboring a minor, and faces multiple sex crime charges and an abduction charge that involves a 12-year-old girl in Fresno County, California, according to police in Fresno County.

40-year-old Larson faces charges for kidnapping, child abduction, soliciting child pornography from a minor and meeting a child for the intention of sex in Fresno County, said police in a statement to WUSA9.

Fresno County police said Larson was arrested in Denver during a flight layover after California state authorities were made aware that he and the 12-year-old girl were on a plane headed for Washington DC.

Police believe the 12-year-old girl was coerced by Larson to run away and join him in Virginia after they met each other on a social media app.

Larson ran for a state delegate seat in Prince William County in 2017 after he spent 16 months in prison for threatening to kill President Obama.

Larson also ran as an "unofficial" candidate for Virginia's 10th Congressional District and worked at the time in 2018 to get his name on the ballot.

In an interview with WUSA9 in 2018, Larson said he had a daughter from his previous marriage, but lost custody of her. He said he never had sex with his daughter but wants to.

At the time, Larson said his daughter lived in Colorado. It is not known if that harboring a minor charge he faces in Denver has anything to do with his daughter.

Larson also said in his 2018 interview with WUSA9 that wives should not be allowed to accuse their husbands of rape.