After shooting four family members in Manassas, police say 21-year-old Asa Mitchell drove to Delaplane, got in a car crash, killed another driver and shot himself.

MANASSAS, Va. — While the Capitol was under siege Wednesday, a Manassas man shot four of his family members, killed his father, shot another person after a car crash and then killed himself.

Prince William County Police report Asa Mitchell, 21, shot four members of his family at a home on Ellis Road in Manassas around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Mitchell is said to have shot and killed his father, 55-year-old Eric Mitchell, at the home.

Three other shooting victims - a 76-year old woman, a 56-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy - have serious injuries. PWC Police say they're being treated in the hospital, and all three are expected to recover.

Police report Mitchell then drove to the Delaplane area of Fauquier County where he got in a car accident, shot and killed another driver, and then shot and killed himself.

“What sent somebody to that level, to do that and have that reaction and turn on their own family in that manner, and also turn on themselves," asked Justin Engel, a neighbor who lives on the same street as the Mitchell family. "It’s a lot to deal with, happening right here in your own neighborhood.”

Engel said the traumatic situation was even more disturbing because of the timing.

“We’re all sitting inside watching the news with the disaster that’s happening down at the Capitol, and another big event is happening right in front of your face," he said. "It was very intense, your heart goes out to the family members and everybody involved.”

Engel said neighbors were on high-alert because the news of a pro-Trump mob and insurrection at the Capitol were drowning out the murder-suicide down the street, as law enforcement used helicopters to search for Mitchell, who was on the run.

Police are investigating what started the domestic shooting.