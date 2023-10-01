Prince William County elementary school teacher charged with assaulting student

WUSA9 has reached out to the Prince William County Public Schools system for a comment on the status of the teacher.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A teacher at a Prince William County Public School has been charged after allegedly assaulting an elementary school student Wednesday.

Officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to Fannie Fitzgerald Elementary School, located on Benita Fitzgerald Drive in Woodbridge, around 10:18 a.m. on Jan. 5, after a report of an assault. Through an investigation, it was determined that on Jan. 4, during class, an 8-year-old boy was struck by his teacher, identified as 38-year-old Jovica Bristol, of Dumfries, according to police.

The student informed a family member of the incident and they notified school officials the next day, the same day police were contacted. The student reported minor injuries as a result.

Following the police investigation, Bristol was charged with assault and battery on Monday, Jan. 9. Police said, at the time of the incident, Bristol was a teacher with Prince William County Public Schools.