Investigation underway after man injured from being shot multiple times in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Officers with the Rockville City Police Department are asking for the public's help after a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds early Tuesday.
Around 12:30 a.m., police officers responded to Monroe Street, in between East Argyle Street and Mount Vernon Place, and just minutes away from Richard Montgomery High School, after receiving a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
After fire and rescue services officials responded to the scene, the victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting victim has not been identified in the case, this includes his name and age. No identifying details have been released in regards to a person or persons of interest in the case, this includes an age, gender, name, or clothing worn at the time of the incident.
Police are investigating and working to develop a motive in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact RCPD Investigation’s Unit at 240-314-8938.
