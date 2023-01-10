DC Police asking for the public's help identifying suspect accused of shooting man to death in Adams Morgan

WASHINGTON — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect, who has been linked to a December 2022 homicide that happened in Northwest D.C.
Officers responded to 18th Street Northwest, nearby Belmont Road Northwest, in the Adams Morgan neighborhood around 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 17 after receiving a report of gunshot sounds in the area. Once at the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
A man, later identified as 30-year-old Avon Perkins, of Baltimore, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second shooting victim, a woman, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Four days later, on Dec. 21, the police department released surveillance camera images from nearby the incident that captured the suspect, asking the public for help. Weeks later, police continue to search for the suspect and ask for help identifying and locating the person pictured.
The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.
