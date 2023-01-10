DC Police asking for the public's help identifying suspect accused of shooting man to death in Adams Morgan

The shooting left a woman injured and a man dead at the scene.

WASHINGTON — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect, who has been linked to a December 2022 homicide that happened in Northwest D.C.

Officers responded to 18th Street Northwest, nearby Belmont Road Northwest, in the Adams Morgan neighborhood around 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 17 after receiving a report of gunshot sounds in the area. Once at the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

A man, later identified as 30-year-old Avon Perkins, of Baltimore, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second shooting victim, a woman, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Four days later, on Dec. 21, the police department released surveillance camera images from nearby the incident that captured the suspect, asking the public for help. Weeks later, police continue to search for the suspect and ask for help identifying and locating the person pictured.

MPD still seeks the below suspect in reference to a homicide that occurred in December, 2022.



Have info? Call (202)-727-9099 or text 50411. https://t.co/kegLPz3TxA — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 9, 2023