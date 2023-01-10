Man suffering gunshot wound to the face after shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are investigating after a man was shot in the face in Southeast D.C. early Tuesday.
The police department was informed just before 12:50 a.m. that a shooting happened at the intersection of 15th and V streets Southeast, nearby Ketcham Elementary School and Recreation Center. Soon after, officers responded to the location and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.
The man was conscious and breathing at the scene. According to police, he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
The victim in the case has not been identified, this includes his age and name. No details have also been released for a person or persons of interest in the case, this includes name, age range, gender, or any clothing worn at the time.
Police are investigating the incident and working to develop a motive for this case.
According to MPD, as of Jan. 9, there has been a total of 22 assault with a dangerous weapon incidents across the District. This is an increase of 10% compared to 2022, which had 20 incidents within the same timeframe. The number for this year has increased since Monday's update due to this incident.
Watch Next: Husband accused of 'misleading the police investigation' in case of missing DC real estate executive
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.