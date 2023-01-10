Man suffering gunshot wound to the face after shooting in Southeast DC

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting, but police are working to investigate a motive.

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are investigating after a man was shot in the face in Southeast D.C. early Tuesday.

The police department was informed just before 12:50 a.m. that a shooting happened at the intersection of 15th and V streets Southeast, nearby Ketcham Elementary School and Recreation Center. Soon after, officers responded to the location and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

The man was conscious and breathing at the scene. According to police, he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The victim in the case has not been identified, this includes his age and name. No details have also been released for a person or persons of interest in the case, this includes name, age range, gender, or any clothing worn at the time.

Shooting Investigation at 15th & V St SE. No Lookout at this time. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 10, 2023

Police are investigating the incident and working to develop a motive for this case.