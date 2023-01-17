Police: Woman abducted during armed carjacking in Woodbridge

Virginia State Troopers later found the woman and arrested the suspect.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was abducted during a carjacking in Prince William County early Tuesday morning.

According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to Dulcinea Pl. and Cantania Pl. in Woodbridge, Virginia just before 3:30 a.m. to investigate a robbery.

Officers say a 20-year-old woman arranged to buy some marijuana from an acquaintance, later identified as 21-year-old Caleb Anthony Beer. The woman was sitting in the car with another 27-year-old man when Beer walked up with a stranger.

Police claim Beer took out a gun and pulled the 27-year-old man from the car. He and the unidentified stranger got into the vehicle and began to drive away with the woman still inside. The man then ran to a nearby home and asked to call the police.

While investigating, officers received word that the stolen car was found abandoned in Fairfax County.

Virginia State Troopers later found the woman and detained Beer. Officials say at one point the woman tried to get out of the car but Beer grabbed her by the neck, preventing her from leaving.

Beer has been charged with one count of armed carjacking, one count of abduction, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of strangulation, and one count of robbery.

The second suspect has not yet been identified or apprehended.

