Teen charged as an adult after deadly shooting at Largo gas station

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to a shooting at a Largo gas station that left a 54-year-old man dead.

According to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened at a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South on Dec. 19, 2022.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Lee Alexander Thomas suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for help and later died from his injuries.

Early evidence suggests Thomas was killed during a carjacking.

Less than a month later, officers with the PGPD Fugitive Unit arrested a 17-year-old for Thomas's death. The teen from Upper Marlboro has not been identified but police say he will be charged as an adult.

The teen has been charged with first and second-degree murder. He remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 301-516-2512 or call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).